Army Excellence: Meet the Units Redefining Maintenance and Supply Standards

The 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team has earned top honors for their exceptional performance in maintenance and supply operations. These achievements highlight their commitment to readiness and professionalism.



Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME)



Fury Forward Support Company, 4-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment

- Winner of the USAREUR-AF AAME FY24 (MTOE Small Category)

- Recognized as CSA AAME Runner-Up and recipient of the SECDEF Sustainment Award



Darkhorse Forward Support Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment

-Runner-up in the USAREUR-AF AAME FY24 (MTOE Small Category)



Supply Excellence Award (SEA)



173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne)

-Winner in Level II (A) PBO (MTOE) category for FY23



Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion:

-Winner in Level IV (A) SSA (MTOE) category for FY23



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



