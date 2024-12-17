Preparing for the Mission: MEU Helo Dunker Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2024) – Builder 3rd Class Bradley Vorpahl, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) detachment, participates in Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET), commonly referred to as "helo dunker" training. This essential training equips Seabees with the skills needed to safely exit a submerged helicopter, ensuring readiness for deployment and operations in challenging environments. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)