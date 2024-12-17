Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for the Mission: MEU Helo Dunker Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Preparing for the Mission: MEU Helo Dunker Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2024) – Chief Construction Mechanic Shawn Conley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) detachment, participates in Helicopter Underwater Egress Training (HUET), commonly referred to as "helo dunker" training. This essential training equips Seabees with the skills needed to safely exit a submerged helicopter, ensuring readiness for deployment and operations in challenging environments. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:23
    Photo ID: 8808484
    VIRIN: 241217-N-VH871-1201
    Resolution: 4826x3217
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Preparing for the Mission: MEU Helo Dunker Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

