Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Local Portland 5th Grade students get a hands on opportunity to learn more about the work that military firefighters do during a tour of the PANG Base fire station.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:17
    Photo ID: 8807885
    VIRIN: 241007-Z-A3543-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department
    Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    STARBASE
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download