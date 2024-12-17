Sparking Future Leaders: STARBASE 5th graders tour fire department

Courtesy Photo | Local Portland 5th Grade students get a hands on opportunity to learn more about the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Local Portland 5th Grade students get a hands on opportunity to learn more about the work that military firefighters do during a tour of the PANG Base fire station. see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year, for Fire Prevention Week, the Assistant Fire Chief of the Portland Air National Guard Fire Department offered to give a daily presentation and tour opportunity to the 5th graders at the DoD STARBASE Portland, Oregon.



This exciting event, aimed at spreading awareness about fire safety in the home focused on smoke alarms, the presentation sparked curiosity and offered an up-close look at the essential work done by military firefighters.



The students were thrilled to learn how fire trucks operate, got to investigate the latest technology available to them, and the students were even able to test out some of this gear themselves!



This tour gave a real-world example of how STEAM integrates into life-saving work of firefighting; and not only sparked excitement in the 5th graders, but also planted seeds for future careers.



The fire crew discussed real-life emergencies, the teamwork and bravery that the job requires, as well as how STEAM education plays a vital role in keeping their community and nation safe.



Assistant Chief Joshua Gray said, “As the Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention, one of the most rewarding aspects of being a firefighter is the opportunity to educate the young people at STARBASE during Fire Prevention Week. Engaging students in learning about fire safety not only helps them develop life-saving knowledge but also strengthens community trust and awareness. Interacting with kids, answering their curious questions and seeing their excitement, makes a big difference.



Demonstrating practical skills, like “Get OUT, and Stay OUT” or checking for smoke alarms, gives them a hands-on understanding of fire safety that stays with them, Gray said. “Knowing that these lessons could one day protect them, or their families add purpose to every session. Teaching fire prevention goes beyond duty; it’s a chance to make a lasting impact on future generations.”



The impact of this visit will be long-lasting. By introducing students to the real-world application of STEAM, especially in the context of military service, these young minds are now equipped with a broader understanding of the diverse career opportunities that are available to them.



The Portland Air National Guard Base Fire Department in partnership with STARBASE Portland is helping build up the next generation of leaders who may one day serve both their community and their country in meaningful ways.



This tour is a wonderful example of how local military units can contribute to education, community development, and career readiness.