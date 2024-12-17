2024 ORARNG Engineer Hall of Honor inductees from the 1249th Engineering Battalion and the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion pause for a group photo following their ceremony at the 41st infantry Division Readiness Center at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon on Dec. 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8807842
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-A3543-3001
|Resolution:
|2000x934
|Size:
|208.44 KB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ORARNG Engineer Regimental Association 2024 Hall of Honor Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Army National Guard Engineer Regimental Association 2024 Hall of Honor Ceremony
No keywords found.