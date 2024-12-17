Oregon Army National Guard Engineer Regimental Association 2024 Hall of Honor Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 2024 ORARNG Engineer Hall of Honor inductees from the 1249th Engineering Battalion and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2024 ORARNG Engineer Hall of Honor inductees from the 1249th Engineering Battalion and the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion pause for a group photo following their ceremony at the 41st infantry Division Readiness Center at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon on Dec. 7, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Story by Col. (ret.) Bill Schutz,

Oregon Army National Guard



The former 1249th Engineer Battalion Regimental Association held their 2024 Hall of Honor Ceremony at the 41st Infantry Division Armed Forces Readiness Center at Camp Withycombe on Dec. 7, 2024.



“The event ushers in the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) into the regiment which will now be known as the Oregon Army National Guard Engineer Regimental Association,” said Col. (ret.) Bill Schutz, Honorary Regimental Commander.



On Sept. 11, 2016, the 741st Special Troops Battalion (STB) underwent a reorganization ceremony, transitioning from a special troops battalion to an engineer battalion, becoming the 741st BEB, under the 41st IBCT.



“Combining the Engineer Battalions into the Engineer Regiment is well overdue,” Schutz said.



The mission and purpose of the Engineer Regiment is to perpetuate friendships and relationships of those who have served in any unit of the 1249th Engineer Battalion or the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion. It is to preserve the heritage, traditions and past achievements of the Battalions and to provide recognition through its Hall of Honor to current and former members of each battalion who have made significant contributions to the welfare of soldiers, readiness improvement of the battalions, or has contributed to the public good, participated in public service projects, engaged in acts of heroism, or other acts that brought credit to the individual and the battalion.



For 2024, a total of eight current or past members of both battalions were inducted into this year’s Hall of Honor. From the 741st BEB they include: Lt. Col. Daniel Robledo, 1st Sgt. Daymeon Emery, Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Bierson and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher McCrow. From the 1249th EN BN they include: Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Richard Barnes, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Bertilson, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Criss and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Deckert. Their induction will be displayed at each of the Battalion Headquarters Hall of Honor room(s). Congratulations to this year’s recipients.



The Hall of Honor event had several distinguished guests on hand; Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Bertilson, 82nd BDE Command Sergeant Major, Col. Paul Dyer, 41st INF BDE Commander, Rear Detachment, Sgt. Maj. Adrian Gonzales, 41st INF BDE Command Sgt. Maj., Rear Detachment, and Lt. Col. (ret.) Brian Riese, the first 741st BEB Commander.



If you would like additional information on the Oregon Army National Guard Engineer Regimental Association please contact Colonel (ret.) Bill Schutz at William.j.schutz@gmail.com