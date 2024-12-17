SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Students, apart of pre-team 25-02 from the 66th training Squadron undergo a snowshoe ruck to acclimate to an arctic environment at Mt. Spokane, Wash.16, 2024. Students undergo many different training environments to hone their survival abilities, to ensure they will be able to train at-risk personnel to survive and return with honor.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)