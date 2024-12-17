Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Students, apart of pre-team 25-02 from the 66th training Squadron undergo a snowshoe ruck to acclimate to an arctic environment at Mt. Spokane, Wash.16, 2024. Students undergo many different training environments to hone their survival abilities, to ensure they will be able to train at-risk personnel to survive and return with honor.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8807472
    VIRIN: 241216-F-XO639-6465
    Resolution: 4506x3001
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024
    SERE pre-team snowshoe ruck 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    survival
    snow
    Fairchild
    tech school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download