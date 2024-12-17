NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor held a Change of Command Ceremony June 21 onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. NAVSUP Commander and Chief of Supply Corps, Rear Admiral Kenneth Epps, presided over the event in which Captain Shawn M. Triggs, SC, USN relinquished command to Captain Sean M. Andrews, SC, USN.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8806460
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-ZK564-5875
|Resolution:
|3219x3316
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Change of Command, by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.