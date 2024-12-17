Thunderbirds bring the thunder to the Indy 500

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform a flyover over the Indy 500, Indiana, May 24, 2024. This year marks the 108th running of the race. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)
|05.26.2024
|12.17.2024 18:41
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
