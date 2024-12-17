Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds bring the thunder to the Indy 500 [Image 3 of 3]

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Members from the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, pose for a photo before performing a flyover over the Indy 500, Indiana, May 24, 2024. This year marks the 108th running of the race. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:41
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    f-16
    Thunderbirds
    airshow
    Air Force
    USAF
    USAFADS

