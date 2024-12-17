Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments [Image 2 of 2]

    National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    Members of the National Space Defense Center Advanced Concept Experimentation (NACE) team host a meeting at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. The NACE program’s mission is to rapidly iterate and improve space superiority, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and defensive cyber command-and-control processes and procedures. NACE is the NSDC’s operationally and tactically focused venue to rapidly improve its ability to execute assigned missions through experimentation, utilizing space warfighters in live-ops and tabletop exercises using current and near-operational capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:46
    Photo ID: 8806347
    VIRIN: 241010-X-PJ643-1074
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    NSDC
    National Space Defense Center
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    NACE

