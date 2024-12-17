Members of the National Space Defense Center Advanced Concept Experimentation (NACE) team host a meeting at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. The NACE program’s mission is to rapidly iterate and improve space superiority, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and defensive cyber command-and-control processes and procedures. NACE is the NSDC’s operationally and tactically focused venue to rapidly improve its ability to execute assigned missions through experimentation, utilizing space warfighters in live-ops and tabletop exercises using current and near-operational capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)
|10.10.2024
|12.17.2024 17:46
|8806347
|241010-X-PJ643-1074
|6000x4000
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|1
|0
National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments
