National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the National Space Defense Center Advanced Concept Experimentation (NACE) team host a meeting at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. The NACE program’s mission is to rapidly iterate and improve space superiority, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and defensive cyber command-and-control processes and procedures. NACE is the NSDC’s operationally and tactically focused venue to rapidly improve its ability to execute assigned missions through experimentation, utilizing space warfighters in live-ops and tabletop exercises using current and near-operational capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)