U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason “J.U.” Utulo, Director of Operations Experimentation, writes on a white board during the National Space Defense Center Advanced Concept Experimentation (NACE) events at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. The NACE program’s mission is to rapidly iterate and improve space superiority, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and defensive cyber command-and-control processes and procedures. NACE is the NSDC’s operationally and tactically focused venue to rapidly improve its ability to execute assigned missions through experimentation, utilizing space warfighters in live-ops and tabletop exercises using current and near-operational capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8806335
|VIRIN:
|241010-X-PJ643-1094
|Resolution:
|4915x3664
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments [Image 2 of 2], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments
No keywords found.