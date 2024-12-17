National Space Defense Center spearheads NACE experiments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason “J.U.” Utulo, Director of Operations Experimentation, writes on a white board during the National Space Defense Center Advanced Concept Experimentation (NACE) events at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. The NACE program’s mission is to rapidly iterate and improve space superiority, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and defensive cyber command-and-control processes and procedures. NACE is the NSDC’s operationally and tactically focused venue to rapidly improve its ability to execute assigned missions through experimentation, utilizing space warfighters in live-ops and tabletop exercises using current and near-operational capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette)