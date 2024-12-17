Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG aviators give 11th Airborne 'Arctic Angels' a lift during air assault training

    AKARNG aviators give 11th Airborne ‘Arctic Angels’ a lift during air assault training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, make their way to board an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter during air assault training at Neibhur Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2024. AKARNG UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command partnered with U.S. Army paratroopers to conduct the air assault helicopter training. The joint training honed the air crews’ and paratroopers’ ability to successfully execute airborne operations and prepared them to overcome the many challenges faced while operating in an austere, cold-weather environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKARNG aviators give 11th Airborne 'Arctic Angels' a lift during air assault training [Image 29 of 29], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS

    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Air assault
    airborne
    cold-weather operations
    Arctic strategy

