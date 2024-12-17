AKARNG aviators give 11th Airborne ‘Arctic Angels’ a lift during air assault training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, make their way to board an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter during air assault training at Neibhur Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2024. AKARNG UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command partnered with U.S. Army paratroopers to conduct the air assault helicopter training. The joint training honed the air crews’ and paratroopers’ ability to successfully execute airborne operations and prepared them to overcome the many challenges faced while operating in an austere, cold-weather environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)