HSM 60, DET 2 Conducts Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT) Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 14, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Bryce Browning utilizes hand signals during an Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT) evolution aboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 14, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)