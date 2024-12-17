Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 60, DET 2 Conducts Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT) Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 2 of 4]

    HSM 60, DET 2 Conducts Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT) Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) search for foreign object debris (FOD) on the flight deck for Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT), Dec. 14, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 16:36
    VIRIN: 241214-N-FS061-1004
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    Jaguars
    USNAVEU

