HSM 60, DET 2 Conducts Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT) Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) search for foreign object debris (FOD) on the flight deck for Initial Ship Aviation Team Training (ISATT), Dec. 14, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)