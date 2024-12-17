Annual 'Trees for Soldiers' event held

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Technical Sgt. Mitchell Rabbitt, executive assistant to the installation command chief, carriers a holiday tree during a 'Trees for Soldiers' event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 13. The annual event, organized by Operation Service, provides free holiday trees and gifts to service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)