    Annual 'Trees for Soldiers' event held [Image 1 of 2]

    Annual 'Trees for Soldiers' event held

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Senior Master Sgt. Alan Kitler, 66th Comptroller Squadron superintendent, ties a holiday tree to his vehicle during a 'Trees for Soldiers' event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 13. The annual event, organized by Operation Service, provides free holiday trees and gifts to service members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    This work, Annual 'Trees for Soldiers' event held [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

