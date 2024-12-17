Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes

Happy birthday to the Space Force! In celebration of the branch’s fifth birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $6,850 in prizes from top name brands. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 17, shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 114 prizes.
