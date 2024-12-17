Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Happy birthday to the Space Force! In celebration of the branch’s fifth birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $6,850 in prizes from top name brands. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 17, shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 114 prizes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8805789
    VIRIN: 241217-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 2236x2830
    Size: 551.72 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download