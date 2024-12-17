Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday with Sweepstakes

Photo By Zachary Wright | Happy birthday to the Space Force! In celebration of the branch’s fifth birthday,...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Happy birthday to the Space Force! In celebration of the branch’s fifth birthday, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving away more than $6,850 in prizes from top name brands. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 17, shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 114 prizes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the Space Force’s fifth birthday by giving away more than $6,850 in prizes from top name brands.



From Dec. 20 until Jan. 17, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 114 prizes.



“In commemoration of the Space Force birthday, the Exchange is presenting a special opportunity for shoppers to celebrate,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored to include Guardians in the Exchange family.”



Prizes include:

• Yeti Roadie 48 cooler, $365 in value (two winners)

• Rocky Coyote S2V composite safety toe tactical military boots, $245 in value (five winners)

• 70-oz. Aquamira Tactical Rigger hydration pack, $84 in value (10 winners)

• IceMule Jaunt 9L cooler, $81 in value (five winners)

• Wiley X Valor 2 lens kit, $80 in value (five winners)

• Gerber Order folding knife with clip, $70.95 in value (seven winners)

• Camelbak light 50-oz. HydroBak, $60 in value (five winners)

• BrigadeQM Morale Patch backpack, $56.95 in value (eight winners)

• Gerber Truss multi-tool, $54 in value (five winners)

• Bear & Son Cutlery BlackHawk HawkHook compact survival tool, $49 in value (five winners)

• Groove Life Black Edge ring, $44.95 in value (three winners)

• 35-oz. Yeti Rambler straw mug, $37 in value (10 winners)

• 26-oz. Yeti Rambler bottle with chug cap, $35 in value (10 winners)

• 32-oz. Camelbak Chute Mag insulated stainless steel water bottle, $30.75 in value (10 winners)

• SLNT Faraday small nylon key fob bag, $19.95 in value (12 winners)

• Klean Freak variety pack body wipes, $7.50 in value (12 winners)



No purchase necessary to win. Drawings will take place around Jan. 24. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



