    Peyton Rous Chicken Specimen [Image 5 of 6]

    Peyton Rous Chicken Specimen

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    The sarcoma on this chicken leg was caused by a virus. The specimen documents the research of Francis Peyton Rous (1879-1970), whose 1910 experiment with chickens revealed that cancer tumors could be induced by a virus. Rous shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1966 “for his discovery of tumour-inducing viruses.” [11940001-D] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

