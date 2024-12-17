Peyton Rous Chicken Specimen

The sarcoma on this chicken leg was caused by a virus. The specimen documents the research of Francis Peyton Rous (1879-1970), whose 1910 experiment with chickens revealed that cancer tumors could be induced by a virus. Rous shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1966 “for his discovery of tumour-inducing viruses.” [1194001-C] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
