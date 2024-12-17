Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing volunteers with Wreaths Across America [Image 1 of 2]

    AGAWAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    More than 100 members of the 104th Fighter Wing and their families volunteered at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Ceremony in Agawam, Massachusetts, December 14, 2024, joining millions of Americans participating in the event at more than 4,600 locations nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Melanie J. Casineau)

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

