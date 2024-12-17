104th Fighter Wing volunteers with Wreaths Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 100 members of the 104th Fighter Wing and their families volunteered at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Ceremony in Agawam, Massachusetts, December 14, 2024, joining millions of Americans participating in the event at more than 4,600 locations nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Melanie J. Casineau)