104th Fighter Wing volunteers with Wreaths Across America

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts – More than 100 members of the 104th Fighter Wing and their families volunteered at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam for the Wreaths Across America event, December 14, 2024. They joined millions of Americans participating in the event at more than 4,600 locations nationwide.



Maj. Allen Magdycz, 104th Fighter Wing maintenance squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Vincent Rizzo, 104th Fighter Wing munitions systems superintendent, have coordinated the Wreaths Across America volunteers for the Wing over the past five years. Magdycz participated in the event in previous years as a member of the public, laying a wreath for his father’s and grandfather’s stones.



“This is the largest group of volunteers we’ve had at any wing event,” Magdycz said. “It’s great to see the number of immediate family members who have joined the Barnstormer Team for this occasion over the last few years. We have more than 100 members and family helping this year as we coordinate three distribution points with 4,475 wreaths.”



Master Sgt. Jaymie White, 104th Fighter Wing law office superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. Paul Sim, 104th Fighter Wing non-destructive inspection specialist, represented the Air Force and Space Force during the opening ceremony, allowing others to participate with their families. “Our community engagements are important to us because, without their support, we would not be able to accomplish our mission,” White said.



“This doesn’t just happen — we’ve set a benchmark today,” said Paul Barabani, co-chair of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. “In 2008, when we started Wreaths Across America at the Agawam cemetery, we had 81 wreaths sponsored. Today, we have more than 11,000. This is the largest patriotic event in Western Massachusetts and possibly the state.”



The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. The program began more than 30 years ago as a gesture of thanks by a Maine wreath maker, who delivered 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. It has since grown into a year-round mission. Magdycz discussed the significance of participating through his personal connection to the wreath laying.



“Within 50 yards of one of the wreath distribution points that our team coordinates, my father, grandfather, and grandmother rest,” Magdycz said. “It’s deeply personal to me. “It’s my way of honoring their service. I do it to teach my daughter about the sacrifices of military members. The solemn act of laying a wreath teaches her about honor, gratitude, and the weight of freedom.”



Before the event, Magdycz and his daughter quietly laid a wreath on his father’s grave, completing the gesture with a salute and a prayer. “We’re not just here at Christmas to celebrate; we’re recognizing fallen soldiers who are no longer with us.” Sim said. “They are not here during the holidays, so we do this to ensure they are included in our traditions.” After the ceremony, Sim walked to his grandparents’ grave to lay a wreath and salute his grandfather.



Walking through the cemetery, you can feel the spirit of volunteerism and the emotions of people honoring those who have passed. Many of the 104th Fighter Wing volunteers were there not only to honor our veteran community but also to remember their own loved ones.