    Celebrating Collaboration Between Spain and the U.S. [Image 2 of 3]

    Celebrating Collaboration Between Spain and the U.S.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A commemorative plaque gifted to the 39th Air Base Wing highlights the gratitude and strong partnership shared between the Spanish and U.S. forces at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, December 17, 2024. The presentation marks the conclusion of Spanish Army LT COL José Miguel Gómez Franco’s six-month rotation, further strengthening ties between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8804562
    VIRIN: 241217-F-JR630-5473
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    #TitanStrong #Spain #Espana #NATO

