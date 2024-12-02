Celebrating Collaboration Between Spain and the U.S.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A commemorative plaque gifted to the 39th Air Base Wing highlights the gratitude and strong partnership shared between the Spanish and U.S. forces at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, December 17, 2024. The presentation marks the conclusion of Spanish Army LT COL José Miguel Gómez Franco’s six-month rotation, further strengthening ties between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)