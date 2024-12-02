Celebrating Collaboration Between Spain and the U.S.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spanish Army LT COL José Miguel Gómez Franco, 74th Anti-Aircraft Regiment commander, exchanges tokens of appreciation with U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, December 17, 2024. The exchange marks the end of LT COL Gómez Franco's six-month rotation, celebrating the enduring partnership between Spain and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)