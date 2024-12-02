Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Collaboration Between Spain and the U.S.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Spanish Army LT COL José Miguel Gómez Franco, 74th Anti-Aircraft Regiment commander, exchanges tokens of appreciation with U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, December 17, 2024. The exchange marks the end of LT COL Gómez Franco's six-month rotation, celebrating the enduring partnership between Spain and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)

