NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Capt. Atiim Senthill (second from left) with a few officers during SAME SBC in New Orleans
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 06:28
|Photo ID:
|8804560
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-AE927-3224
|Resolution:
|2726x1925
|Size:
|1007.08 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Small Business Partnerships at SAME Federal Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Small Business Partnerships at SAME Federal Conference
No keywords found.