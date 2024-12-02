NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Small Business Partnerships at SAME Federal Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington representatives joined more than 6,200 industry professionals at the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Federal Small Business Conference (SBC) in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 19-22. The conference connected federal agencies with small businesses in architecture, engineering, construction and facility management.



"The conference provided an invaluable platform to engage with our industry partners and federal agencies," said NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Capt. Atiim Senthill. "Hearing directly from our small business counterparts about their challenges helps us identify and remove barriers to entry, ultimately expanding our contracting capabilities."



NAVFAC Washington's participation included dedicated booth presentations and matchmaking sessions with small business representatives. The command focused on emerging opportunities in sustainable construction, including energy-efficient methods, renewable energy sources and eco-friendly materials.



The SAME SBC featured interactive sessions on artificial intelligence applications in construction and cyber security risk mitigation, alongside strategic networking opportunities with small business leaders. Participants engaged in discussions about innovative partnerships for complex logistics projects and learned about the Office of Small Business Programs’ APEX Accelerators program, which provides training for businesses seeking federal, state and local government contracts.



"Our participation in this conference directly supports NAVFAC Washington's commitment to expanding small business opportunities," said Small Business Deputy Director Anna Jiles-Bedenbaugh. "The insights gained will help us develop more effective strategies for increasing small business participation in federal contracts."



The SAME SBC reinforced NAVFAC Washington's focus on leveraging market trends and industry capacity to enhance small business participation in federal contracting opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 06:28 Story ID: 487670 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Small Business Partnerships at SAME Federal Conference, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.