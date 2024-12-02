Coalition tactical air control party members partner to demonstrate close-air support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman, right, and a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret prepare to call in close-air support during a training mission in the Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a notebook)