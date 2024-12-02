Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition tactical air control party members partner to demonstrate close-air support [Image 2 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman, right, and a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret prepare to call in close-air support during a training mission in the Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a notebook)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 05:45
    VIRIN: 241204-F-LQ671-2112
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
