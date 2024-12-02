Coalition tactical air control party members partner to demonstrate close-air support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman calls in close-air support from a B-52H Stratofortress on his radio in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a notebook)