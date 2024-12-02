A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman calls in close-air support from a B-52H Stratofortress on his radio in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a notebook)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 05:45
|Photo ID:
|8804528
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-ZC218-2146
|Resolution:
|3923x2832
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition tactical air control party members partner to demonstrate close-air support [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.