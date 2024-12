Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ron Cianfarani, retired Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer, stands on the Makapu’u lighthouse with members assigned to the Coast Guard aid to navigation team (ANT) Honolulu while receiving a tour, Jan. 24, 2024. Cianfarani was the last lighthouse keeper of the Makapu’u lighthouse before the site became fully automated in 1974, and returned to visit the site 50 years later. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)