    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gives tour [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gives tour

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Josiah McWhorter, an Aviation Maintenance Technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, sits in the cargo hold of an HC-130 Hercules airplane while giving a tour to Coast Guard members at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Air Station Barbers Point routinely gives guided tours to newly reported members as part of area familiarization of local units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8804401
    VIRIN: 241206-G-OX937-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 353.82 KB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gives tour

    USCG
    Barbers Point
    C-130

