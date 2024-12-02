Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gives tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Josiah McWhorter, an Aviation Maintenance Technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, sits in the cargo hold of an HC-130 Hercules airplane while giving a tour to Coast Guard members at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Air Station Barbers Point routinely gives guided tours to newly reported members as part of area familiarization of local units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)