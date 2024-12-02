Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Guard Bureau Gala [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 National Guard Bureau Gala

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus delivers remarks during the National Guard Bureau gala to honor the 388th birthday of the National Guard, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. December 13, 1636, is recognized as the birthdate of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

