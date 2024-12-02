2024 National Guard Bureau Gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus delivers remarks during the National Guard Bureau gala to honor the 388th birthday of the National Guard, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2024. December 13, 1636, is recognized as the birthdate of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)