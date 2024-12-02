Commander Navy Recruiting Command attends Army-Navy Game

LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, cheers from the sidelines during the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8803649
|VIRIN:
|241214-N-YZ222-2234
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
