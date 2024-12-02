Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Navy Recruiting Command attends Army-Navy Game [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander Navy Recruiting Command attends Army-Navy Game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    LANDOVER, Md. (Dec. 14, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, cheers from the sidelines during the 125th Army-Navy Football game at Northwest Stadium. The Army-Navy football game is one of the oldest and most storied contests in the history of collegiate athletics. Navy defeated Army 31-13, raising their record to 63-55-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8803649
    VIRIN: 241214-N-YZ222-2234
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
