New Airmen get face-to-face advice during FTEC mentor session

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Hamilton, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels knowledge operations, center, delivers closing remarks at the end of the First Term Enlisted Course mentor session at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 21, 2024. Officers and NCOICs provide insight to new Airmen on base who have questions ranging from community life to career paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)