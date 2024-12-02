Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Airmen get face-to-face advice during FTEC mentor session [Image 5 of 5]

    New Airmen get face-to-face advice during FTEC mentor session

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Hamilton, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels knowledge operations, center, delivers closing remarks at the end of the First Term Enlisted Course mentor session at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 21, 2024. Officers and NCOICs provide insight to new Airmen on base who have questions ranging from community life to career paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8803625
    VIRIN: 241121-F-OP366-1022
    Resolution: 4265x2843
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    New Mexico
    mentors
    Holloman AFB
    Alamogordo
    PDC
    FTEC

