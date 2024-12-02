New Airmen get face-to-face advice during FTEC mentor session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Taylor Bossung, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section commander, second right, discusses officer career paths with first-term Airmen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 21, 2024. Attendees of the First Term Enlisted Course participate in a mentor session where they discuss base and Air Force life with experienced leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)