    Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season [Image 5 of 6]

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Brandon Smith, an aircraft maintenance officer with the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, holding his daughter at the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, Illinois, in Dec. 2023. Smith's family was visited by Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing who volunteered to pass out toys to children in the hospital. (Courtesy photo from 2nd Lt. Brandon Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8803366
    VIRIN: 241216-Z-F3935-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Community Relations
    182nd Airlift Wing
    138th Fighter Wing
    Illinois Air Guard
    Oklahoma Air Guard

