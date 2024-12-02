Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing who recieved recognition for visiting the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, Illinois, during Dec. 2023. The Airmen are all from the 182nd recruiting team and volunteered their time to pass out toys and lift the spirits of sick children during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)