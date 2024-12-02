Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season [Image 2 of 6]

    Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing who recieved recognition for visiting the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, Illinois, during Dec. 2023. The Airmen are all from the 182nd recruiting team and volunteered their time to pass out toys and lift the spirits of sick children during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8803320
    VIRIN: 241216-Z-WA953-1001
    Resolution: 6000x2160
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing Lift Spirits During Holiday Season

    Community Relations
    182nd Airlift Wing
    138th Fighter Wing
    Illinois Air Guard
    Oklahoma Air Guard

