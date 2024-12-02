First JSDF Visit to Task Force Talon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Shinichi Kawamura, J3 for the Japanese Joint Staff, visited Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Guam, Dec. 11, 2024, received a THAAD mission brief from Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander of Task Force Talon. This visit marks the first time that anyone from the Japanese Self Defense Force has visited the THAAD site in Guam. We look forward to future visits from the Japanese Self Defense Force and collaboration in the integrated air and missile defense of the region. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)