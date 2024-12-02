Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First JSDF Visit to Task Force Talon [Image 4 of 6]

    First JSDF Visit to Task Force Talon

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Vice Adm. Shinichi Kawamura, J3 for the Japanese Joint Staff, visited Task Force Talon, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Guam, Dec. 11, 2024, received a THAAD mission brief from Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander of Task Force Talon. This visit marks the first time that anyone from the Japanese Self Defense Force has visited the THAAD site in Guam. We look forward to future visits from the Japanese Self Defense Force and collaboration in the integrated air and missile defense of the region. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Guam
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Task Force Talon
    JSDF
    94th AAMDC
    Japanese Self Defence Force

