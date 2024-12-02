Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUTS Parade [Image 1 of 5]

    NUTS Parade

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    David Marshall, a veteran of WWII and the Battle of the Bulge, moves into position at the town hall of Bastogne, Belgium on December 14, 2024 to watch and participate in the NUTS parade through the city. The parade route runs through the main street to the Patton monument, then on to the McAuliffe monument, and ending with a throwing of walnuts from the balcony of town hall. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8801676
    VIRIN: 241214-A-KQ181-7576
    Resolution: 2973x2832
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE
    This work, NUTS Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    battle
    101st
    history
    Air Assault
    Bastogne 80

