David Marshall, a veteran of WWII and the Battle of the Bulge, moves into position at the town hall of Bastogne, Belgium on December 14, 2024 to watch and participate in the NUTS parade through the city. The parade route runs through the main street to the Patton monument, then on to the McAuliffe monument, and ending with a throwing of walnuts from the balcony of town hall. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.