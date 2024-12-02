Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUTS Parade [Image 5 of 5]

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Col. Antwan Dunmyer, deputy commander of operations for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), waits with the color guard for the arrival of King Phillippe of Belgium as part of the NUTS parade that takes place in Bastogne, Belgium on December 14, 2024. The parade route runs through the main street to the Patton monument, then on to the McAuliffe monument, and ending with a throwing of walnuts from the balcony of town hall. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8801681
    VIRIN: 241214-A-KQ181-3965
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUTS Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

