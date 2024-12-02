Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Antwan Dunmyer, deputy commander of operations for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), waits with the color guard for the arrival of King Phillippe of Belgium as part of the NUTS parade that takes place in Bastogne, Belgium on December 14, 2024. The parade route runs through the main street to the Patton monument, then on to the McAuliffe monument, and ending with a throwing of walnuts from the balcony of town hall. 101 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Bastogne to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there.