Army cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the 125th Army Navy game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8800964
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-WI099-5841
|Resolution:
|2875x1917
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.