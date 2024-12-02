Army slotback Noah Short warms up before the 25th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8800746
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-WI099-1673
|Resolution:
|1452x1799
|Size:
|564.16 KB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.