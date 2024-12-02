USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241213-N-GC571-1068 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) One of six F-35C Lightning II aircraft assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 operating with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flies over the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13, 2024. VFA-147 operates from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)