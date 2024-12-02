USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241213-N-TY704-1708 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 prepares to launch off the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 13, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)