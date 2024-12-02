Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241214-N-GC571-2525 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 14, 2024) – Sailors help transfer food from the hangar bay to the storage room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Dec. 14, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8800471
    VIRIN: 241214-N-GC571-2525
    Resolution: 3707x2471
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download